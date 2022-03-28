Busy weekend for crews attending wildfire incidents

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has reported a busy weekend and issued a warning following a spate of wildfires ( North Wales Fire and Rescue Service )

A wildfire on Moel Ystradau in Tanygrisiau has been treated as a large-scale incident in what has been described as “a very busy weekend” for North Wiles Fire and Rescue.

Seventy fire officers and10 appliances attended the scene, along with wildfire specialists deployed to assist.

The fire was estimated to be one square kilometre in size, in an area of steep hillside close to forestry.

A senior officer has thanked staff across the fire service for their efforts, and issued an appeal to help prevent future incidents following the busy weekend attending wildfires in North Wales.

Between 8am on Friday morning, 25 March, and 8pm on Sunday evening, 27 March, control room staff from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 364 calls, 31 of which were fires in the open.

The most serious wildfires were:

- Llyn Celyn (Time of call 12.30pm on Friday, 25 March) – Eight appliances, one off road vehicle, one incident command unit and one helicopter were in attendance. Stop received 8.38am on Sunday

- Rhiw, Gwynedd (Time of Call 10.54am on Saturday, 26 March – three appliances and one wildfire vehicle were in attendance. Stop received 5.41pm on Saturday

- Mynydd Nefyn (Time of call 7pm Saturday, 26 March) – Three appliances, three pinzgauer appliances and one wildfire unit were in attendance. Stop received 5.41pm, Sunday

- Tanygrisiau (Time of call 12.12hrs Sunday, 27 March) – 10 appliances, two off road vehicles, one wildfire vehicle and one incident command unit were in attendance. Stop received 10.46am Monday

- Trawsfynydd (Time of call 1.41pm Sunday, 27 March – five appliances, one off road vehicle and one wildfire vehicle were in attendance. Stop received 12.45pm Monday

- Llyn Elsi, Betws Y Coed (Time of Call 2.33pm Sunday, 27 March – three appliances were in attendance. Stop received 7.29pm Sunday

Paul Scott, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service ( North Wales Fire and Rescue Service )

Paul Scott, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I witnessed first hand the professionalism, commitment and resilience of our staff over this busy weekend period as I attended these devastating wildfires.

“During a seven hour period over Sunday afternoon we experienced three serious wildfires running simultaneously – a fire in the open in Tanygrisiau involving 10 appliances, one involving five appliances in Trawsfynydd and another involving three appliances at Llyn Elsi, Betws Y Coed. In addition, two crews were also needed to attend a kitchen fire in Wrexham.

“Thankfully the flexibility and commitment of staff on the ground and our control room staff meant that we could attend all these incidents and help keep our communities safe.

“However, our resources should not be stretched like this – these fires were completely unavoidable.

“My message is clear – please do not burn unless you really need to. If you do need to burn before the end of the upland burning season on Thursday, please ensure that you have a burn plan in place, you have adequate resources in place to control the fire and that you notify our control room on 01931 20522006.

“Also, while accidents can happen, there are some within our communities who are deliberately setting fire to our countryside – this is a crime for which they will be prosecuted.