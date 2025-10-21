Speaking during a parliamentary debate on energy infrastructure, the Member for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe raised concerns put to him by local residents that the rules set by Ofgem stipulating that the same company cannot own both energy generation and distribution may be being undermined by flaws in the existing legislation, stating: “In Wales, companies such as Bute Energy and GreenGen Cymru, which are both owned by Windward Energy Limited, are prompting local concerns that rules separating electricity generation and distribution could be undermined by corporate structuring tricks.”