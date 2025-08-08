A by-election will be held following the death of a popular Barmouth councillor and lifeboat crew member.
The late Councillor Rob Triggs, who was the Cyngor Gwynedd member for the Abermaw ward for the past three years died at the age of 59, two months ago.
The by-election will be held on Thursday, 21 August, with the poll being taken between 7am and 10pm.
The nominations are: Wendy Lorraine Cleaver, of Barmouth, Independent, Deana Davies Fisher, of Tal y Bont, Independent, Chris Green, Gwynedd, The Wales Pirate Party, Andrew Joyce, Gwynedd, Reform UK and Hedd Vaughan Thomas, Gwynedd, Welsh Conservatives.
Cllr Robb Triggs had been a county councillor since 2022, he had also been member of Abermaw Town Council for 13 years.
He was twice mayor of the town and had been a life-long serving crew member of Barmouth RNLI.
Before being a councillor, he had also worked with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service for 35 years, and continued to play a role as a member of the North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority.
At the time of his death, Cyngor Gwynedd had paid tribute, with Councillor Ioan Thomas, its Chair, saying he was “a gentleman and a friend to all,” and that “the sea was in his blood”.
Cllr Eryl Jones-Williams had also told a full council meeting, shortly after Cllr Triggs’ funeral, that his popularity in the town had been shown by the fact that more than 600 people had attended.
Sharing anecdotes and memories of his friend and fellow councillor, Cllr Jones- Williams had said “he was a real gentleman…he was a kind man, devoted to his family and community”.
