A Dolgellau man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to two counts of sexual assault.
John Evans, of 2, Bloc 1, Maes y Felin, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by touching in Dolgellau on 21 July last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Evans is now due to be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date but was ordered to register with police at Caernarfon Police Station for the sex offender register ahead of sentencing.
