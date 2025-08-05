A Dolgellau man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

John Evans, of 2, Bloc 1, Maes y Felin, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by touching in Dolgellau on 21 July last year.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Evans is now due to be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.

He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date but was ordered to register with police at Caernarfon Police Station for the sex offender register ahead of sentencing.