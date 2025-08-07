A newly renovated bar which promises a “glamorous night out” in Abersoch is seeking to extend its hours and activities through a licensing bid.
An application to vary the premises licence of Soch Bar, formerly known as the Fresh restaurant, on the High Street has been received by Cyngor Gwynedd.
However, some locals have expressed concerns over the potential for loud music and noisy customers leaving the venue.
Environmental health officers for the council’s Public Protection Service have insisted on an “approved noise management plan”.
No objections to the scheme have been presented by North Wales Police, the region’s fire and rescue service, nor the Llanengan Community Council.
Soch (NW) Ltd wants to vary its licence to extend the hours for licensable activities, and to add late night refreshments, indoors and outdoors.
The matter will be decided by Cyngor Gwynedd’s central licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, 13 August.
A committee report said it was “likely that the hours sought will not be used regularly but will take advantage of the busiest times during the seasons”.
The new owners – Dale Halliwell and family – have given the site “a full makeover, complete stylish furnishings and an inviting outdoor space,” it says.
They added: “Soch Bar promises to be a must-visit spot, subtly suited to both casual day drinks and a glamorous night out.”
Three members of the public have raised concerns that the licensing objective of “preventing public nuisance” could be “undermined” due to the intention to hold licensable activities later.
A committee report stated that one resident was “already very concerned” about the noise and felt that permitting the extended hours would “cause a public nuisance and set a precedent for other businesses”.
The police stated that the premises had operated as a restaurant in recent years, known as Fresh, and there were “no concerns”. “The building has been significantly refurbished and is now a new business called Soch,” the police said.
“Since the refurbishment work has been completed, Soch has operated the sale of alcohol under a Temporary Events Notice several times without any problem or any need to call on our services. North Wales Police have no objection.” The fire and rescue had not submitted any observations.
Environmental Health (Public Protection Service) had noted there would be no objection – provided the applicant “accepts and implements an approved noise management plan”.
It noted that the applicant had agreed to hours permitted up to 1am (Friday-Saturday), midnight (Sunday-Thursday), in accordance with the application for a premises licence.
Staff would have to monitor the noise level and make adjustments. The music noise level would be reduced 15 minutes before closing, although there was no specific “quieting down” requirement.
Regarding outdoor music, occasional outdoor music events could be permitted until 10.30pm (Friday–Saturday) and 10pm (Sunday-Thursday).
The smoking shelter and outdoor seating areas would open until 11pm (Sunday-Thursday) and midnight (Friday and Saturday).
Outdoor tables and chairs would have rubber feet to reduce noise, and staff would monitor areas, reminding guests to be “respectful”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.