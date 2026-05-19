The site of a former day centre in Cardigan will put on the market by Ceredigion County Council and could become a community garden or housing after Cabinet members signed off on the plan.
The former Canolfan Meugan Day Centre was deemed unsafe and the building demolished in 2013.
The day centre service has since relocated to the nearby Yr Hafod care home.
The Canolfan Meugan site was last used as a site compound by a local contractor engaged by Tai Ceredigion to build four flats at Maes Yr Haf, Cardigan, around a decade ago.
A report before Ceredigion County Council Cabinet members on 18 May said: “Following completion of these construction works, the site has remained vacant and surplus to requirements.”
Cabinet members approved a plan to sell off the former Canolfan Meugan site and the adjoining council-owner amenity land on the open market.
The report said that a proposal has been submitted, with support from the Town Council, for a Community Interest Company, BlueGreenCymru, to develop a community garden on the site.
“The Town Council has carried out consultation with local residents, the majority of whom were in support of the proposal,” the report said.
“The placing of the land on the open market, would allow any prospective purchasers to come forward, whether they be social landlords, private developers or other parties including community groups.”
“If Cabinet supports the recommendation, the Assets Team could engage with the Town Council to explain how other local groups have bought sites with the help of external funding.
“A period of six months (for example) could be allowed to enable the community group to advance their proposals, prior to placing the site on the open market.”
The site has been valued at £80,000 including a ‘hope value’ for potential future development opportunity.
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