Parking meters along Aberystwyth promenade have gone live today, meaning motorists will have to cough up £5 to park for four hours.
The controversial move has led to a sparse promenade with only a smattering of drivers choosing to park on the seafront.
The charges will apply along Victoria Terrace, Marine Terrace and New Promenade between 8am and 8pm.
Two hours parking will cost £3.50 with a stay of four hours costing £5.
Speaking to the BBC, Cllr Gareth Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said he didn’t think the new charges would have a negative impact on Aberystwyth.
He said: “There’s a survey been done. Those places that do charge already. Places like Llandudno. They found there hasn’t been a negative effect on businesses and tourists.”
But business owner, Nia Roberts, told the BBC: “Charging £3.50 for 2-3 hours of parking. A lot of locals are going to refuse to pay that.
“People who want to pop into town to buy a newspaper or birthday cards. I think it is going to affect that.”
The activation of the parking machines has also led to a busier than usual Tesco car park along Park Avenue, which offers free parking for three hours.
Ceredigion County Council said: “The seafront is one of the most in-demand parking locations in the county.
“Introducing charges is intended to help manage demand, improve turnover of short-stay spaces and make it easier for residents, visitors and local businesses to find parking for trips into town.
“It will also encourage use of nearby off-street carparks and support a choice of travel options, including walking, cycling and public transport.”
Penparcau councillor Shelley Childs, who is Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services added: “We recognise this is a significant change, our aim is to manage the very high demand for seafront parking more fairly, improve availability for short visits, and support access to the town centre for residents, businesses and visitors.”
Money raised from the new parking charges will fund services across Ceredigion, the council says.
The council adds: “Drivers will be able to pay at pay-and-display machines or by mobile phone. Blue Badge holders will to be able to park free of charge in these locations, provided a valid badge is displayed.”
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
The council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
The fees can be paid at pay-and-display machines or by mobile phone, but Blue Badge holders can park free of charge provided a valid badge is displayed.
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