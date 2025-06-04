Approved plans to appraise the conservation area status of eight Ceredigion towns, following a recent public consultation, will not be used to ‘preserve them in aspic’ by limiting planning rights, senior councillors heard.
Back in January, members of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet backed Conservation Area Appraisals and Management Plans being released for public consultation, covering Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Aberaeron, Lampeter, Llanbadarn Fawr, Llandysul, New Quay, and Tregaron.
Conservation Areas are areas of special architectural or historic interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance, with 13 such areas in Ceredigion designated under previous legislation.
Local Planning Authorities are required, from time to time, to formulate and publish proposals for the preservation and enhancement of any parts of their area designated as a conservation area.
This provides a basis for more detailed management plans which address the issues raised in the appraisals and set out realistic management objectives.
Such detailed appraisals and management plans have not been undertaken for most of Ceredigion’s conservation areas.
A report for members said: “By not having conservation area appraisals and management plans in place, the council is not meeting its statutory duty in full.
“Their absence means there is a lack of information available to Development Management Officers to justify the refusal of proposals which may harm Ceredigion’s conservation areas.”
At a Ceredigion County Council Cabinet meeting on 3 June members heard the consultation had generated mostly positive responses, but a “common concern raised as part of the consultation was the increased cost and restrictions associated with undertaking work in Conservation Areas,” a report said.
An issue raised was Article 4 directions, which can remove permitted development rights.
“A number of the Management Plans recommend implementing an Article 4 Direction in their respective Conservation Area,” the report said.
“However, the LPA would like to stress that these are just recommendations at this stage and no new Article 4 Directions would be implemented without first undertaking further public consultation and then seeking approval through the relevant council procedure.
“With regards to the Conservation Areas where there are existing Article 4 Directions in place, the LPA acknowledges the concerns raised but notes it has a statutory duty to formulate proposals to ensure the protection and enhancement of the Conservation Areas.
“The LPA has, and will continue to be, proactive in helping to address these concerns.”
Sarah Groves-Phillips, Corporate Manager: Planning Services told members the changes would provide clarity to existing policy and wasn’t intended to be restrictive, with no Article 4 Directions in place.
“This isn’t about keeping everything in aspic, things have to change, it’s all about assessing the impact on the conservation areas and the heritage, there’s no list saying: ‘You can’t use that’. It’s just making sure applicants and agents have the data and we’ve got the data to review it, it’s not a set in stone list of what’s required.”
Members unanimously backed the recommendation to approve the adoption of the Conservation Area Appraisals and Management Plans.
