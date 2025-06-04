A call to introduce formal traffic order on a new stretch of road in Cardigan has been backed by senior councillors.
At the Ceredigion County Council Cabinet meeting of 3 June, members were asked to make an order to introduce a new limited waiting bay close to the entrance to Maes Mwldan Care Home on Bath House Road on its eastern side, operating Monday to Saturday 8am – 6pm, 1 hour, no return within 2 hours, replacing an unused bus stop and informal drop-off zone.
A report the move was necessary “to provide suitable and adequate parking facilities”.
Members unanimously backed the making of the order, and the publication of a notice, “to ensure the formalisation of adequate parking on [the] public highway”.
