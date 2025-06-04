The Ceredigion Local Access Forum (LAF) has reached the end of its latest three-year term and new members are being sought for the next three years.
The LAF is responsible for advising public bodies on matters relating to the Countryside and Rights of Way Act, such as paths, common land, horse riding cycling and off-road driving.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “If you’re someone willing to play a part in all aspects of the LAF’s work and could help advise on the improvement of public access to land for open-air recreation and enjoyment of the area, then you could make a valuable contribution to the forum’s work.”
