Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners – the international mark of a quality park or green space.
Menter Silian’s gardening group has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.
Menter Silian was fortunate to have been awarded one of the larger packages for nature by Keep Wales Tidy in 2019.
This involved the planting of a new roadside hedge along the village green compromising of 420 native trees and new raised beds.
The development of this village green has transformed the village.
Families who live here now have a safe place to walk and play. It has made a huge difference in providing an attractive place to spend time in.
Chairperson for Menter Silian, Eryl Evans commented: “People are far more likely to take a walk outside now that there is a safe space. The flowerbeds are spectacular at this time of year and a joy to see. We are fortunate to be receiving regular support from our KWT coordinators and our gardening group has gone from strength to strength. This is the second year running that we have achieved this award and as a community we are very proud of what has been achieved here”
The 291 sites include parks, university campuses, community farms, cemeteries, allotments and housing associations have secured a Green Flag award.
The local winners are: Aberystwyth University – Penglais Campus (Full award); University of Wales Trinity Saint David Lampeter Campus (Full Award); Ynyslas Nature Reserve (Full Award): Aberporth Village Hall Recreation Ground (Community Award); Coed Y Bont (Community Award); Denmark Farm Conservation Centre (Community Award); Gardd Enfys (Community Award): Penparcau Community Hub (Community Award); Silian Village Green (Community Award)
Gwynedd: Padarn Country Park (Full Award); Ynysymaengwyn - Tywyn Town Council (Full Award); Cae Bryn Coed (Community Award); Dyffryn Ardudwy Allotments and Community Garden (Community Award); Gardd Gymunedol Hafan Deg (Community Award); Incredible Edible Porthmadog (Community Award); Wern Mynach Nature Reserve (Community Award)
Powys: Gerddi Bro Ddyfi Gardens (Community Award).
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said:“We’re thrilled to see a new record number of 199 community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers.
“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieved Green Flag Community status. Congratulations!”