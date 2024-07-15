Chairperson for Menter Silian, Eryl Evans commented: “People are far more likely to take a walk outside now that there is a safe space. The flowerbeds are spectacular at this time of year and a joy to see. We are fortunate to be receiving regular support from our KWT coordinators and our gardening group has gone from strength to strength. This is the second year running that we have achieved this award and as a community we are very proud of what has been achieved here”