Ever wondered what happens when police dogs retire?
While serving, North Wales Police cover their costs, but once retired, all expenses fall to their handler or new owner.
That’s where Paws Off Duty steps in, helping towards vet and welfare costs, ensuring every retired dog receives the care they deserve.
The Paws Off Duty 2026 Calendar is available now for £9.99 from Farm & Pet Place stores and online at https://orlo.uk/vjgYo. Each month features a serving or retired Police dog, showcasing their incredible work from searching for missing people to chasing down criminals.
Every penny raised goes directly to supporting retired police dogs after they’ve clocked ‘off duty’.
