Ceredigion is urgently seeking compassionate and dedicated individuals to become emergency foster carers.
This vital role requires loving and understanding people who can provide a safe and nurturing environment for children in need, regardless of age, race, marital status, or sexuality.
Emergency foster carers need to be responsive and able to act quickly in emergency situations. They should be patient and understanding, capable of addressing behavioural and emotional needs, and have room in their home for a child in need.
Ceredigion County Council is keen to recruit more local foster carers so that children and young people can stay within their local communities and keep in touch with friends and family.
Alongside long term placements, the council is interested to hear from individuals and families that may be looking at opportunities to support with short term emergency placements.
To support these carers, the council offers a comprehensive package, including a £50 per child per night allowance to cover basic needs.
Carers will have access to a 24-hour helpline with dedicated social workers, counselling services to help manage the emotional aspects of fostering, and ongoing regional training opportunities to ensure they are well-prepared.
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “We are calling on the wonderful people of Ceredigion who feel able and whose circumstances are suitable to open their hearts and homes to children in urgent need of care.
“Emergency foster carers play a crucial role in providing stability and safety for children during challenging times in their lives. With the comprehensive support package the council offers, we hope to make this important role accessible to many more. Your kindness can make a world of difference to a child’s life.”
For more information, contact Ceredigion’s Fostering Team by calling 01545 570881 or emailing [email protected]