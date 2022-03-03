Call for more train carriages

MEMBERS of the Cambrian Coast Railway Liaison Group have heard there has been a large increase in passengers using the line.

They also heard there will be new railway carriages on the line from 2023. However, due to their design, there will be fewer seats on them.

The group supported Cllr Selwyn Griffiths’ proposal that they should increase the number of carriages from two to four.

Cllr Griffiths said: “For a long time we have worked hard to ensure the future of the line and have seen positive developments on the Cambrian Line.

“Pressure from this group saw an increase in the number of trains on Sundays. We have been informed that the number of passengers has increased and that the new carriages will have a reduced capacity it is now essential that we ask Trafnidiaeth Cymru (Transport for Wales) to increase the number of carriages from two to four.

“We have in the past had problems with passengers having standing room only. People are now changing their travelling habits and I feel that this will increase again the number of passengers.

“The Senedd has a strong policy towards reducing carbon levels in Wales, giving people the opportunity to have a good transport scheme available will encourage them to support this policy. This rail line is very important to the economy of the region and it is therefore very important that we have the best possible transport infrastructure that will give people an opportunity to travel along one of the best scenic routes in Britain.”