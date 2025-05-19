A Pencader man has been convicted of operating an illegal dog breeding business following a prosecution brought to Swansea Crown Court by Carmarthenshire County Council.
Marc Jones, of 1 Golwg yr Ogof, Pencader, was found to have engaged in unlicensed dog breeding activity, in breach of animal welfare and licensing laws by Swansea Crown Court on 17 April.
The court heard that the investigation began in December 2021, when Jones was first contacted by the council with a formal letter outlining the legal requirements surrounding dog breeding, including the need for a proper licence.
Despite further action, including the provision of an application form and an information pack sent on 10 May 2023, Jones failed to submit any application to regularise his activities.
Evidence gathered from multiple online advertising platforms showed that Jones had bred more than three litters of puppies within a 12-month period - clearly exceeding the legal threshold requiring a licence.
Investigators also found that breeding and sales continued despite the advice and interventions from council officers.
As a result of the county council’s investigation, and under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the court determined that Jones financially benefited from the criminal activity, assessing an amount of £100,000.
Jones has been ordered to repay this amount within three months or face a 12-month default sentence.
In addition, the court imposed a 12-month conditional discharge in lieu of a separate financial penalty.
Carmarthenshire County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen said: “This case demonstrates the council’s commitment to upholding animal welfare standards and ensuring that dog breeding is conducted responsibly and legally.
“Despite repeated attempts to advise Mr Jones and encourage compliance, he chose to ignore the law and profit without regard for regulation or animal welfare."