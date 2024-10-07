The public are invited to bring along any Old College memorabilia they may have to the Bandstand in Aberystwyth on Friday, 11 October, as part of Aberystwyth University’s Founders’ Day celebrations.
The university’s archive team and researchers working on the Old College project are looking to find old photographs, programmes and other memorabilia connected to the university.
Based at the Bandstand between 12pm and 4pm, they will be able to scan and return any photographs or documents but would also be happy to discuss donations to the archive.
The event forms part of a day-long programme to mark the anniversary of the opening of the University in October 1872 when the Registrar-Librarian Thomas Charles Edwards welcomed twenty-five students to the converted hotel, and which would become “the people’s University”.
The event is being hosted by the University’s Development and Alumni Relations team, DARO.
DARO Director, Lyndsey Stokes, said: “We look forward to telling the University’s story, from the early years to the current day, and it would be wonderful to see if there is anything that may have been passed down over the generations locally here in Aberystwyth that we could add to the fascinating history of this wonderful building.”