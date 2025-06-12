A 16-year-old Aberystwyth pupil has taken to the skies at Dunstable Downs, thanks to charitable support.

Having won a Robert Kronfeld Scholarship with The Air League in 2024, RAF Cadet Justin Bennett spent half-term gliding.

The Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust and Launchpoint also supported the Penglais School pupil, allowing him to continue his flying journey and hopefully achieve his ambition to become a military or commercial pilot.

During half-term, Justin went to Dunstable Downs for an incredible aerial experience.

Penglais School pupil and RAF Cadet Justin Bennett (Picture supplied)

He took off in a K-21 glider, launched by a winch, and performed loop-the-loops over the Downs. Following the gliding session, he took off in an Ikarus C-42 plane, and the teenager now has seven hours in his pilot’s flying log book.

Relative Roger Bennet said: “This was the first time the Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust supported a young glider pilot.

“Launchpoint is a national charity and their Caroline Award to Justin was one of only 19 made in the whole of 2024.

“Justin has also won a prestigious Royal Aero Club Trust bursary and that begins after Justin achieves solo flight in a glider.

“All in all, Justin has been awarded four scholarships and bursaries in open competition.”

Launchpoint is a registered charity that supports the development of glider pilots. Funds are incredibly limited and it is to Justin's credit that the charity gifted him a much sought after Caroline Award.

The support of Launchpoint and the Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust has enabled Justin to progress to 27 Ground-Winch and Aero-Tow launches under instruction in a K-21 Glider while not quite old enough to hold a provisional driving licence.

Potential sponsors and readers can find out more about Launchpoint at https://members.gliding.co.uk/launchpoint/ and The Air League at https://airleague.co.uk/.