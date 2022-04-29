Call on Ceredigion residents to ‘codi hwyl’ in the run-up to National Eisteddfod

Some of the events being held to bring communities together across Ceredigion ( Eisteddfod )

This Saturday, the National Eisteddfod is launching a campaign to encourage the communities of Ceredigion to hold social events locally, to help bring people together again after Covid.

With one of the county’s biggest events held in Cardigan over the weekend - Barley Saturday - a guide packed with ideas is being launched to encourage the communities of Ceredigion to come together and socialise after the pandemic.

The ‘Cardis yn Codi Hwyl’ guide offers ideas for events that can be organised locally by each community - and the aim is not just to raise money, but mainly to have fun.

The aim is to have 50 local events promoted in the calendar (Calendar360.cymru) by 10 June, which marks ‘50 days to go’ to the festival.

"There was so much activity in the county before Covid, as communities passed the fundraising target and held various events across the county. Now, more than ever, we need to bring people together again in our halls, pubs and fields,” says Arwel Jones, Chair of the Eisteddfod’s Local Fund Committee, who has organised a concert in Cilcennin for the evening of Friday 29 April.

He added: "By organising sociable events across the county we hope to do more than raise awareness of the Eisteddfod. We want to see the communities of Ceredigion rejuvenating, and society getting back into the habit of coming together to celebrate our culture.”

As well as offering ideas on possible events, the guide offers inspiration for decorating our towns and villages, to ensure the whole of Wales gets a colourful and warm welcome to the county in August.

To receive a copy of the guide, please contact Lowri Jones at [email protected]