Ceredigion Preseli Senedd Members have called for urgent improvements to Ceredigion’s water infrastructure after a hosepipe ban was introduced across a large part of the county.
A hosepipe ban affecting 33,000 homes in mid and west Wales introduced on Sunday, 19 June, was in response to a period of ‘exceptionally high demand’, Welsh Water said.
In response, Plaid Cymru MSs Anna Nicholl, Elin Jones, and Kerry Ferguson have demanded an urgent meeting with Dŵr Cymru managers saying there is a “need to improve the infrastructure in south and central Ceredigion specifically, in order to ensure the future sustainability of our water systems” as dry spells become more frequent.
Anna Nicholl MS said: “We understand that there is sufficient water in our lakes and dams, and so this hosepipe ban, which is effecting over 30,000 properties in Ceredigion does highlight a weakness in the local storage tanks and pipes here.
“We’re calling for more investment in the infrastructure here in mid and south Ceredigion, to ensure that the system becomes more efficient, and that residents aren’t left without water during the time where it is needed most.
“We know that some parts of the county are without water at all, and we’re glad to hear that the vulnerable in these areas are being supported, but we need to have a sustainable system, that will work properly for everyone all year round.”
Welsh Water said reservoir levels remain healthy but it took the decision following a prolonged period of exceptionally high demand for drinking water.
The area’s water network is supplied by the Teifi Pools reservoirs from the River Teifi at Llechryd.
Moving water from reservoirs elsewhere in Wales to supply the region “isn’t practical due to the typography of the area and the difficulties and cost involved,” Welsh Water said.
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