A FARMING charity today marks the fifth anniversary of its confidential helpline.
The DPJ Foundation’s confidential support helpline ‘Share the Load’ has been operating for five years. Listening, supporting, and helping the people of the farming community and their families across Wales, the DPJ Foundation has provided counselling to more than 750 people.
The Share the Load support helpline is a 24/7 confidential call and text line with a free counselling referral service, specifically for those in Welsh agriculture.
The DPJ Foundation prides itself on its non-judgmental, Samaritans-trained volunteers who are always there when needed. Share the Load is different to many helplines as it gives the option of fully funded professional counselling in English or Welsh to those who want it.
Kate Miles the charity’s manager said: “It’s been a challenging year for many of us, especially for farmers.
"As we head into 2023, things are still looking difficult for UK farm businesses with many having to make some hard decisions about their future.
"This can also put pressure on relationships and lead to stress, worry and poor mental health. Here at the DPJ Foundation we want to make sure that everyone in Welsh agriculture knows that they are not alone.
"When you are facing some hard times and difficult challenges, we can help.
"Our volunteers understand the farming industry and can offer support. We work closely with other charities such as Tir Dewi, FCN and RABI who can also help in difficult times.”
Emma the founder of the DPJ Foundation who established the charity six-and-a-half years ago following the death of her husband Daniel Picton Jones by suicide said: “The last 5 years of Share the Load have been some of the most proud but heart breaking years of my life.
“Just over 5 years ago, following experiencing my own difficulty with accessing counselling following Dan’s death, I sat in the back room of a small coffee shop one winters night and told a group of friends that I was going to create a service that meant people didn’t have to wait for support; that they could get help 24 hours a day should they need it and speak to a professional within 24 hours.
“They would have counselling in a way that suited them be that at home or in the local community.
“I don’t think any of us there that night thought that we would have made it this far but here we are. It breaks my heart that we have so many calls, but I am unbelievably proud of this service, the fact we cover Wales and provide support 24/7 to the people that needs it the most is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to all of the volunteers, counsellors and staff who make this possible. Mainly, thank you to those who call and allow us to help you Share the Load.”
The DPJ Foundation are urging people to take notice of the people around them, loved ones, neighbour, and those in their community.
Being there by showing them they are not alone can make a huge difference in someone’s life. The charity offers mental health awareness training for free; the 3½ hr session allows you to learn how you can support others in the farming community here in Wales as well as yourself. It will enable you to know how to recognise the signs of someone with poor mental health, how to support them, how to access help and also how to care for your own mental health. They are also running Bereavement and Grief Awareness sessions which are free thanks to funding from the Welsh Government. To find out more or to book head over to the DPJ Foundation website https://www.thedpjfoundation.co.uk/training/.
The DPJ Foundation are also calling for your help to spread the word about the Share the Load helpline by displaying posters, leaflets, car, trailer, and bale stickers anywhere that you can.
Congratulations to the DPJ Foundation on hitting this milestone and good luck for the next 5 years. If you need help, you can call them free on 0800 587 4262 or text them on 07860 048 799 (this number doesn’t accept calls).