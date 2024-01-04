"I feel passionate about trying to create some kind of a new music scene in the area- we're awakening a sleeping giant!" Rhydian, 38, is hoping to record with more musicians at his studio along with leading Welsh bands: "I want to promote more local talent so that residents can have a central music hub in the Dyfi Valley." To join the making of the first Dyfi Valley compilation album, sign up to Recordiau Bing's mailing list here.