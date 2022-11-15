Calls for action to tackle speeding through village
politicians have renewed calls for the Welsh Government to do more to address concerns regarding dangerous driving along the A470 through Llanbrynmair.
The call follows new data released by the Welsh Government at the request of Cefin Campbell MS, Plaid Cymru MS for Mid & West Wales, confirming the area had witnessed eight recorded road accidents between 2011 and 2021.
Mr Campbell together with local councillors, has written to the Welsh Government and Dyfed-Powys Police calling for measures to better consider local concerns regarding speeding in the area.
Currently the A470 through the village is subject to a 40mph speed limit – however there have been long-standing calls from the local community for this limit to be decreased.
In their letter to Dyfed Powys-Police and Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters MS, they have pressed for greater speed monitoring in the village - with the hope this could help validate longstanding calls to reduce the speed limit, as well as consideration of further traffic calming measures.
Gary Mitchell, county councillor for Llanbrynmair and Trefeglwys ward, said: “Since my election to the county council in May, concerns regarding dangerous driving and speeding through Llanbrynmair have regularly been brought to my attention by residents and Llanbrynmair Community Council.
“As well as these recorded incidents, many residents have informed me of close calls from speeding or reckless drivers.
“This is particularly concerning when considering the high number of pedestrians and school children travelling along and across the road, as well as the many entrances to businesses and properties throughout the village.
“I hope the Welsh Government, together with Dyfed-Powys Police will be able to review these concerns further, and act accordingly to safeguard the local community.”
Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru leader on Powys County Council added: “There have been longstanding concerns regarding speeding along the A470 in Llanbrynmair, which have long fallen on deaf ears.”
Mr Campbell concluded: “The Welsh Government are currently undertaking a far-reaching review into speed restrictions - it’s vital that areas alongside well-traversed roads, such as Llanbrynmair, are included in this work.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We do not currently have any plans for interventions on this stretch of road but will continue to monitor police records of collisions and could implement additional measures if necessary.
“We’re in the process of updating the Setting Local Speed Limits in Wales guidance and this work may see a change in the criteria for lower speed limits in Wales.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said it works in close partnership with Go Safe to keep roads safe, adding: “The Welsh Government is currently conducting a review into speed restrictions across their network of roads.
“Pending the results of the review we will work with GoSafe to assess the location for enforcement opportunities.”
