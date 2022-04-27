Calls for CCTV have been fuelled after ‘horrible’ alleged assaults

While police are already investigating one assault, that took place in the Castle Grounds, they believe another may also have been assaulted ( Cambrian News )

An alleged double assault in Aberystwyth last week has fuelled local calls for increased CCTV, as anti-social behaviour across the town continues.

At around 5pm on 22 April, Dyfed Powys Police were called to an alleged assault at the Castle Grounds, in Aberystwyth. But in the aftermath of the incident, which is currently being investigated and saw a male victim suffer facial injuries, police received a report “from a concerned member of the public that a second individual may have been assaulted”.

In an anonymous Facebook post, a witness claimed a fight broke out between two groups, drinking in the Castle Grounds, before a mother, who was walking with her child, was assaulted by one of the group. Police said “no-one has come forward” in relation to the second incident, but that anybody with information should get in touch.

Calls for more foot patrols and increased CCTV have been on the rise in recent months, after numerous public meetings were held about the anti-social behaviour.

Prospective Councillor Mair Benjamin previously successfully campaigned for around 18 months, alongside former Mayor Wendy Morris, for a camera to be installed covering the Castle Grounds area. But it was removed due to cuts in 2014.

Aberystwyth town councillor Mair Benjamin ( Lib Dems ) ( Lib Dems )

“Wendy Morris and myself fought for quite a while for a tall camera on the Castle Grounds, to monitor the toilets and the playground - because of paedophiles. It also showed all the way up to the Academy.

“We campaigned because there were fights, glass was being smashed up by the bottle banks by the entrance, the hedgerow and flowers grew so there was a hiding place behind them and the stone wall.

“It was a triumph to get that camera put there, it put the townspeople’s minds at rest. It certainly put the town council’s minds at rest.”

In the last public meeting, on 4 April, much of the discussion focused on the need for CCTV and more foot patrols.

As a result, Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys Police Dafydd Llewelyn committed to completing a review of CCTV infrastructure across Aberystwyth by the end of April.

On the matter of foot patrols, Local Inspector Gareth Earp said: “The current world we’re in at the moment we cover a very large area. If you have a threat to life call in a different part of town, it’s far quicker and safer for us to respond in vehicles I do accept that you want to see us on foot rather than in cars.”

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Gemma Edwards added: “Our response teams are in vehicles because they have to respond. My team are out on foot all the time. I was out last Monday, Tuesday, they are out and they are visible.

“We are out there, but we can’t be everywhere.”

Anybody with information about the incident in the Castle Grounds can get in touch with local officer PC Lisa Roberts 520.

You can also go to https://orlo.uk/HCimG, email [email protected], or call 101.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/By1eJ