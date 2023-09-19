People living along Heol Dinas say the lack of dropped kerbs on the pavement makes it impossible for wheelchair users to get out and is also difficult for young parents with prams and pushchairs.
Ceredigion County Council said it is aware of the issues along Heol Dinas, but demand for improvement works across the county is outstripping budget ‘by some considerable margin’.
The Williams family spoke to the Cambrian News this week voicing their concerns.
Kathleen suffered a stroke last year and since then has relied on a wheelchair to get around, but the lack of a drop kerb makes it impossible for most of her family members to lift the chair down onto the road.
Jan Williams said: “Mum has lost all her confidence and she is missing hospital and doctors’ appointments. She can’t get out and about.
“There is only one drop kerb along the entire road.
“Officials have enough money for schemes such as 20mph but say they haven’t got money for this.”
Another issue raised was that despite there being double yellow lines around the estate, they are not policed and cars park on them regularly.
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall met with the family and said: “There is a desperate need for an upgrade here on Heol Dinas and down on Tyn y Fron.
“Not just for wheelchair users but for pushchairs and prams.
“I understand that there isn’t a lot of money, but we need something done.
“Another thing I would like to see is a crossing near the rear entrance to Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.”
Responding to the concerns raise, a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “The request for dropped kerbs at this location has been entered onto the council’s forward works programme, which at present has over 500 such schemes awaiting prioritisation and identification of funding.
“Unfortunately, expectation and demand continues to outstrip the resource/budget available by some considerable margin.
“The council can however confirm that it is currently looking at the feasibility of resurfacing a section of footway along Heol Bryn, Penparcau this financial year, and the Council will be looking to include the provision of a crossing assessment along Heol Dinas, Penparcau alongside this scheme, however construction works will be dependent on availability of funding.
“In terms of parking enforcement, the county council has a small dedicated team of Parking Officers to monitor and enforce both on and off street parking restrictions across Ceredigion, and they are deployed on a prioritised basis where the need is deemed most and where they are most likely to have a positive influence on the parking issues arising. “As part of Caru Ceredigion we would always encourage all motorists to park legally, responsibly and considerately to avoid causing difficulties and problems to others in their community particularly those who are vulnerable and/or with mobility issues.”