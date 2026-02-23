The upper floors of council owned shop and business buildings in town centres should be developed into housing, a Ceredigion County Council committee has said.
The council’s Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee requested that the council “explores the possibility of converting vacant upper floor accommodation, above commercial premises already in council ownership, into residential use.”
The committee said that “the conversion of accommodation above shops could also support the growth of town centre economies.”
A report prepared for the committee’s meeting on 16 February said that two projects on council owned buildings have been completed in the last year – on Terrace Road and Cambrian Place in Aberystwyth – and that further plans were being developed.
The report said that three town centre properties are “currently being assessed” to consider future development including residential use: 9 and 42 Terrace Road in Aberystwyth and 10/11 Harford Square in Lampeter.
The report added that a property in Chalybeate Street, Aberystwyth “becomes surplus imminently” and “there will be an opportunity to develop a residential unit subject to planning and viability.”
“Three town centre commercial properties in Aberystwyth are reaching the end of their long-term lease period during 2026 – all have the potential to develop residential units subject to planning and viability,” the report added.
The committee report said the council’s Assets Team “explores opportunities where assets come back into its control, either through it becoming surplus, or where a long-term lease comes to an end prior to returning the property to the market.”
“Some commercial properties will already have flats above them; in other cases the space is used for storage or offices associated with the business below,” the report said.
“The council seeks funding when assessing and working up plans for properties and will seek further funding towards the capital works of doing the project if agreed.”
