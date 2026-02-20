A group of artists and makers from Ceredigion are putting on a series of art exhibitions to raise money for Bronglais Hospital’s Angharad Children’s Ward.
The creatives from The Bay Gallery in Aberystwyth will be hosting seven shows throughout the year, in Cardigan and Aberystwyth, with the first on 29 March.
Organiser and gallery owner Jeni Pain said there would be plenty of chances for the public to donate, through collection tins at the gallery, as well as at the special events.
Jeni said that every year the artists decide on a charity to support, and this year they’d chosen the Angharad Children's ward.
She said: “This ward is close to our artists’ hearts and we want to support this local service.”
