A new feminist fantasy novel rooted in Celtic folklore will be launched in Aberystwyth tomorrow (Tuesday, 24 February), as local author E.M. Duffield-Fuller celebrates the publication of her latest book, Killing Hares.
Published by Aberystwyth-based independent press Honno, the launch of Killing Hares will take place at Waterstones Aberystwyth on Tuesday 24 February at 7pm, with the author in conversation about the book, her writing process, and the themes of folklore and feminism in the fantasy genre.
Set in the world of dragons and magic, Killing Hares follows Cerys Steadman, a woman who can command every living thing in Mervale with her voice, yet still struggles to be heard. When a terrified stranger arrives at her door and signs of a returning enemy appear, old tensions erupt. Cerys finds herself more isolated than ever – until she realises she doesn’t have to fight alone.
A tale of resistance and transformation from a new rising voice, Killing Hares is a compelling high fantasy novel about maternal love, duty and the quiet magic of choosing your own path. The novel is perfect for readers of Sistersong by Lucy Holland and Uprooted by Naomi Novik and for fans of high literary fantasy with emotional stakes and morally complex women.
Reflecting on her writing, Duffield-Fuller said: “Killing Hares is very personal for me. I hope that I can do Cerys’ story justice and that the feelings encapsulated in it resonate with other women too.”
Killing Hares was chosen by the Books Council of Wales as their January Book of the Month.
More information about the event is available on the Waterstones website at: https://www.waterstones.com/events/in-conversation-with-e-m-duffield-fuller/aberystwyth
E. M. Duffield-Fuller is a fantasy author whose work blends folklore, feminism, and emotionally rich storytelling. Her previous books include The Darkwatch Trilogy and Obsidian, as well as numerous short stories. She writes character driven fiction that explores motherhood, identity, and quiet rebellion, often drawing on her own experiences. She lives in Aberystwyth with her husband and three sons, where she’s completing a PhD in English Literature. When not writing, she enjoys blustery seaside walks and fish and chips on the beach.
