Powys politicians, Jane Dodds MS and David Chadwick MP, have called on the Welsh Government to make more cash available to modernise leisure centres, as a campaign is launched to save centres in the county.
Powys County Council has recently concluded their review of leisure services in the county, and will be consulting with residents in spring next year.
Leisure centres across the UK and within Powys have faced increasing pressure over recent years, with operating costs going through the roof due to the ongoing energy crisis.
The Liberal Democrats have called on the Welsh Government to provide additional investment in order to insulate and fit solar PV panels to the buildings, to ensure they can continue to be protected well into the future.
Mr Chadwick said: “Our pools and leisure centres are vital to the future of our communities.
“With a crisis in mental health especially for young people and the need to tackle obesity and its impact on the NHS, any closure would be a massive step in the wrong direction.
“This is not to mention the use in rehabilitation for those with injuries or with conditions like arthritis.
“The Conservatives cut council budgets to the bone throughout their time in office, but we now need the Welsh Labour Government to step up to the plate and provide funding to keep our leisure centres open.”
Commenting on the campaign to keep Powys leisure centres open, Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said: “Local government has been starved of cash for far too long and Welsh Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay need to start paying attention to Mid Wales.
“Leisure centres play a critical role in supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of children throughout Powys and losing them would present a real blow to the local community.
“Given the money that leisure centres save in the long term for our NHS, this would be a win-win investment for the Government.”
The party have started a petition, so that local residents can show their support ahead of the Welsh Government budget, which can be found at www.brlibdems.uk/campaigns/save-powys-leisure-centres.