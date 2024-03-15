“So I’d like to ask Carol Shillabeer of Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board and Hayley Thomas of Bwrdd Iechyd Addysgu Powys/Powys Teaching Health Board to join our groups to see how these decisions will affect their patients and end users, so when they sit with Stephen Harrhy and listen to his fudged up report full of data which only supports their end result, they will have seen the stories and views that have been shared by us all over the past 18 months as to why this proposal will hit us in our rural and isolated communities.