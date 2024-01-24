CALLS have been made for Transport for Wales to extend its concessionary travel offer to passengers along the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line.
Local councillors say Ceredigion’s railway line has been overlooked by Transport for Wales’ current offer on concessionary travel, denying those eligible their free travel between two stations, available on neighbouring routes in other counties in Wales.
With free travel available between October & March to travellers in Powys & Gwynedd between the stations at Machynlleth to Pwllheli, the opportunity to ease the financial burden for travellers to and from Aberystwyth seems to have been missed.
Carmarthenshire via the Heart of Wales line, Conwy via the Conwy Valley line and Flint via the Wrexham to Hawarden route, all offer the free travel scheme between two stops.
Penparcau county councillor, Shelley Childs said: “This scheme is welcomed in other rural parts of Wales, providing much needed support for the over 60s and other concessionary groups, especially as it runs during the winter months when isolation becomes a bigger factor for many people.
“Having had our new station in Bow Street recently, it feels as if Transport for Wales, which is owned by Welsh Government has missed a trick in not offering this free travel between Aberystwyth, Bow St and Borth, to link up with the Cambrian Coast Line in Machynlleth.”
Fellow Penparcau county councillor, Carl Worrall, added: “This is one of a number of cases where Ceredigion has been given the short straw.
“Our over 60s are subject to the same cost of living pressures, if not worse pressures in many cases, than those in the other areas covered by this free travel scheme, and in the current economic climate, this really would help those most in need who maybe cannot drive or cannot afford to run their vehicle”.
Aberystwyth resident Ian Carter also stated “Our OAPs are isolated enough and our transport links are very limited in mid Wales, unlike the north & south. Unfortunately I’ve been sent in circles in trying to get this resolved so far.”
Transport for Wales said however it had no plans to extend the scheme.
A spokesperson said: “Aberystwyth is on the Cambrian mainline running to Shrewsbury, concessionary fares have only ever historically existed on the Cambrian Coast branch line (Machynlleth-Pwllheli). Demand on mainline services is reasonably strong all year, whereas the concessionary scheme on the Cambrian coast attempts to top up seasonal lulls in demand. Transport for Wales have no plans to expand the current concessionary travel scheme.”