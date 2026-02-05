Two roads in Llanrhystud will be closed off by Ceredigion County Council this month to introduce traffic calming measures, while a Tregaron footpath will be closed while work to replace a bridge is completed.
The council has given notice that the B4337 and C1127 in Llanrhystud will be closed off in phases in February.
The first phase will see the B4337 from its junction with the A487T to near the Ford crossing the river Wyre closed from 9 to 13 February between 6pm and 5am.
The second phase will see the C1127 closed from the entrance to Maes Wyre to the entrance of Maes y Felin from 16 to 20 February between 7.30am and 6pm.
The closures will be in force while traffic calming works are completed.
In Tregaron, a public right of way at Fullbrook Mill will be closed for up to six months from later this month while work is carried out to replace the bridge.
