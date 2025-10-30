Gwynedd MS Siân Gwenllian is calling on local residents to show their support for the No Time To Wait Wales campaign – by signing a Senedd petition calling for improved breast screening uptake in Wales.
The petition, titled “Improve breast screening uptake for women in Wales”, has been launched by Breast Cancer Now, urging the Welsh Government to do more to ensure that women across the country attend their regular breast screening appointments.
Recent figures show that only 69.5% of eligible women in Wales attended breast screening in 2022/23, falling short of the 80% target. According to Breast Cancer Now, meeting that target would have meant 15,871 more women screened and 154 more cases of breast cancer detected earlier – potentially saving lives.
Siân said: “On Friday, my office wore pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer touches all our lives, and days like this are so important – helping to raise awareness and vital funds for life-saving research. Members of my team also made a donation to Breast Cancer Now.
“More women need to attend their regular breast screening appointments in Wales. The target is 80%, but according to the latest data, only 69.5% did.
“That’s why Breast Cancer Now has launched the #NoTimeToWaitWales campaign – to ensure there is more focus and support from the Welsh Government to reach that target.
“Signing and sharing this petition is a simple way to make a real difference – helping to shine a spotlight on an issue that affects thousands of people in Wales every year.”
The “Wear it Pink” campaign – part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month – took place on Friday 24 October 2025, when thousands across the UK wore pink to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Now.
