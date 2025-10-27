The gorge and waterfall of Rhaeadr y Cwm are not just notable scenic feature of the Eryri National Park, they for part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), designated partly for its rare assemblage of damp-loving mosses and liverworts, whose habitat could be significantly dried out if nearly 70% of the water was removed. And while Welsh Planning Policy now states that presumption against all forms of development in an SSSI as a matter of principle, except for developments necessary for the management of a SSSI, Natural Resources Wales has failed to provide clear guidance to the National Park Authority regarding the importance of protecting this unique habitat.