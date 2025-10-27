As we approach Remembrance Sunday this year War Memorials all over the country will become a focal point, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Many people have heard and read the names on the memorials, but fewer and fewer today have any real connection to the names of men who sadly lost their lives in WW1 and WW2.
Aberdyfi resident David Rynn wanted to find out more about the people whose names are carved in stone on Aberdyfi War Memorial.
He said: "I have attended the Aberdyfi Remembrance Service for many years and have often wondered about the people whose names on the War Memorial are solemnly read out in remembrance each year - men who have given their lives to enable us to live our lives as we do today.
"I realised I knew families with the same surname of some of these men, still living in the village today, and this led me to start investigating the names on our Memorial in Aberdyfi.
“After an article appeared in the Cambrian News about my investigation, many of the present-day descendants contacted me and gave me sufficient material, so that with the aid of Stan Williams of Brynhyfred Terrace in Aberdyfi, I was able to stage a small exhibition in St Peter's Church in 2014 called "Who are these Men?
“Last year, Dr Libby Andrews, former Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd, approached me asking if I still had the material I had used in the exhibition, to help with a project with which she was involved.
“Dr Andrews realised the value of some of the information collected, and suggested that, in order to preserve it as a piece of important village history before it got lost in time, we should publish it in book form.
“I agreed to undertake the task.""During further research I was given the name of a website www.WW1.Wales.
“The author of this, Steven John, had researched the background of many memorials throughout Wales, including Aberdyfi.
“His information on the men was very interesting and was in far more detail than mine, so I approached him with a request to allow us to publish the Aberdyfi Roll of Honour.
“Thankfully Stephen agreed and was an enormous help in arranging the printing and publication.”
The book- The Aberdyfi Roll of Honour- is now available in two local shops- Aberdyfi Post Office and the Butcher's Cigydd Aberdyfi at a price of £8.
Proceeds from the sales will go to St Peter's Church, Aberdyfi.
