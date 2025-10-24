Transport for Wales (TfW) will retain winter evening services on the Cambrian Coast Line following a hard-fought community-driven campaign to stop them from being axed.
Confirmation that the Monday-Saturday 20:26 Pwllheli-Machynlleth and 21:47 Machynlleth–Pwllheli services will continue this winter has been welcomed by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and MP Liz Saville Roberts.
Mr ap Gwynfor has worked with local campaigners fighting to keep winter services running on the line. The campaign gained significant momentum over the summer, with a public meeting in Tywyn attended by over 350 people, united in their demand that services on the line be safeguarded and improved.
It is understood the winter service will now be extended until Easter. However, Mr ap Gwynfor warns that the winter evening service is now firmly in a ‘use it or lose it’ phase. If this vital lifeline is to be safeguarded, it is essential people use the train whenever possible.
He said: “This is a victory for our communities. The Cambrian Coast Line is essential for the people who live along this stretch of Wales. It connects communities, supports local businesses, and provides access to vital services, especially during the winter months.
“I have raised the issue of cuts to the Cambrian Coast Line many times in the Senedd, highlighting the serious impact these changes have had on our communities from Pwllheli to Machynlleth.
“The strength of feeling has been clear: this line is a vital community and economic link, and it must not be the subject of any further cuts.
“I’ve been proud to work alongside dedicated campaigners to make the case for retaining these services, and I want to pay tribute to Barbara Fuller, Kate Day, and Bill Redfern for their tireless efforts.
“The decision to retain the winter evening services is a welcome step - but it must now be matched by strong community support.
“We are now firmly in a ‘use it or lose it’ phase. If we want to keep this vital lifeline running and make the case for further improvements, it’s essential that people choose the train whenever possible. Every journey taken helps demonstrate the value of the service and strengthens the argument for long-term investment.
“The future of the Cambrian Coast Line is in our hands - let’s use it to keep it.”
Mrs Saville Roberts MP added: “The Cambrian Coast Line is far more than a scenic route - it is a lifeline for our communities.
“I’ve spoken directly with people in places like Barmouth, Tywyn and Pwllheli, and the message is clear - these services are essential for accessing work, education, healthcare, and social opportunities.
“The proposed removal of the winter service would have disproportionately affected those without access to a car, especially elderly people, and young people.
“The retention of the winter evening services is a testament to the power of community action.
“If we want to keep and improve these services, we must show Transport for Wales that the line is valued and used.”
TfW told the politicians “following positive engagement and discussions” the services “will remain in place, with continued monitoring”.
