The Cambrian Line has become the first railway in Wales to offer passengers bilingual, location based audio guides into the history and culture of places the line travels through.
By downloading the free Window Seater app, passengers can listen to 26 stories exploring locations and people all across the 120 mile journey, from Shrewsbury Prison, the Welsh border, Owain Glyndŵr and the Welsh Parliament, the Welsh Atlantis, Titanic hero Harold Lowe, the seven year siege of Harlech Castle, and the maritime history of Pwllheli.
The app tracks your journey, automatically selecting the story that matches your view from the window, and sends alerts when you pass areas with a story to be told. You don’t have to ride the train to learn about these areas through the app. Each story can be downloaded, and listened to anywhere.
Window Seater launched for the Cambrian Line on 10 August after nine months of work between the company and the Community Railway Partnership.
The project was part funded by Transport for Wales, as well as the Department for Transport Community Rail Development Fund.
Partnership development officer for the Cambrian Railway Partnership, Claire Williams said: “You can relax, looking at the beautiful scenery, and immerse yourself in the history around you. I don’t think there will be anyone who could listen through all of these stories and think they knew it all already.
Every story is narrated in both English and Welsh by Welsh.
Window Seater managing director Marcus Allender said: “The Cambrian Line really lends itself well to the Window Seater app, because there’s so much history, culture and geography to explore. It’s a long leisure route too, so passengers have the chance to relax and take it all in.”
Interim chair of the Cambrian Railway Partnership, Marian Atkinson, said: “The app gives passengers - whether they’re regular or new - an exciting and new way to understand and appreciate the significant impacts these areas have played in history.”
Sian Roberts, narrator for stories focused on Pwllheli and Harlech, said: “I think the whole concept is brilliant, it’s such a simple idea. It’s surprising that it’s taken this long for someone to think of doing it. It’s a game changer for enhancing passengers’ experiences.”
The app is available to download for free on Google Play and Apple stores, or at windowseater.com/get-the-app