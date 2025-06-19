A Trefor woman has raised over £600 for Christian Aid Week.
Llinos Roberts, a Church Engagement and Fundraising Officer with Christian Aid Cymru, traced the footsteps of her ancestors during eight treks, undertaking 10k sponsored hikes where family used to live.
She explained: “As it’s Christian Aid’s 80th year I decided to do eight 10k journeys, retracing my family’s history while raising money for those in poverty – many of whom have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell produce.”
Llinos’ first hike was from Melin y Wig-Llanelidan. The second was in Glyndyfrdwy, then Nantyr and Vivod Mountain, Glyn Ceiriog, Llangadwaladr and Ceunant Ceiriog, then Pontrobert to Dolanog, Llansilin up to Rhyd Caledwynt in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, Rhyd Caledwynt Llanarmon (Ceiriog Valley) and Llanfair Caereinion.
Llinos said: “I've really enjoyed looking back and walking in the footsteps of my ancestors. This year, Christian Aid is looking back over 80 years. As we look back we are filled with positivity that we have made a real difference to the lives of people all over the world. We are blessed to continue with the work through our giving, learning and reflecting on the work of our partners, and by raising our voices for a just and peaceful world.”
The money raised will help Christian Aid’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.
Christian Aid has been working with organisations like Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems using household items, and create organic fertiliser. They are also supported with selling produce locally and campaigning for their rights against land grabs by industrial plantations.
To support Llinos, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/llinos80k. For more on Christian Aid, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.
