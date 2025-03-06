During the 16 days the line is closed, Network Rail engineers will replace existing, life-expired track at sites between Machynlleth and Dovey Junction, and between Machynlleth and Caersws, carrying out essential maintenance of the track at multiple sites, including between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, and between Caersws and Newtown, stabilise the embankment next to the railway near Talerddig by installing rock netting, refurbish a railway bridge wall at Glantwymyn, between Machynlleth and Caersws and cut back trees and hedges that are either diseased or overgrown and could pose a significant threat to the railway at various sites between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth.