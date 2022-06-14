Cambrian Mountains Initiative scoops award for community work

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Tuesday 21st June 2022 3:40 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Cambrian Mountains
The Cambrian Mountains Initiative has been recognised with an award (Cambrian Mountains )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

THE Cambrian Mountains Initiative has scooped a top award for its community work.

The award, which celebrates initiatives that have benefitted from the European Union’s Rural Development Programme, was presented at a two-day event at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.

Dyfodol Cambrian Futures scooped the award in the Communities category for its work in Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

This has included building and supporting the Cambrian Mountains identity as a destination by strengthening the Tourism Network and working within local communities and with businesses to build the economy of the area.

“We can’t believe that the Dyfodol Cambrian Futures project has won this award but would like to dedicate it to the project team, the Cambrian Mountains Initiative’s directors, especially chair Ieuan Joyce, the project steering and monitoring groups and the lead body, more so Powys County Council’s ‘Arwain’ team,” said Dafydd Wyn Morgan, CMI projects manager.

“A massive thanks to all the project’s community participants, stakeholders and partners, and also for the financial support from Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire County Councils, Aberystwyth University via Pwllpeiran Uplands Research Centre, Cefn Croes Wind Farm Community Trust Fund, Brechfa Forest Community Wind Farm Trust and the Elan Valley Trust.”

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “There have been many successful projects and I want to congratulate each and every one of them for the important contributions they have made.

“As we develop a truly Welsh approach to the rural economy going forward, it is crucial we learn from these projects and build on them.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

PowysCeredigion
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0