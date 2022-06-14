Cambrian Mountains Initiative scoops award for community work

The Cambrian Mountains Initiative has been recognised with an award ( Cambrian Mountains )

THE Cambrian Mountains Initiative has scooped a top award for its community work.

The award, which celebrates initiatives that have benefitted from the European Union’s Rural Development Programme, was presented at a two-day event at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.

Dyfodol Cambrian Futures scooped the award in the Communities category for its work in Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

This has included building and supporting the Cambrian Mountains identity as a destination by strengthening the Tourism Network and working within local communities and with businesses to build the economy of the area.

“We can’t believe that the Dyfodol Cambrian Futures project has won this award but would like to dedicate it to the project team, the Cambrian Mountains Initiative’s directors, especially chair Ieuan Joyce, the project steering and monitoring groups and the lead body, more so Powys County Council’s ‘Arwain’ team,” said Dafydd Wyn Morgan, CMI projects manager.

“A massive thanks to all the project’s community participants, stakeholders and partners, and also for the financial support from Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire County Councils, Aberystwyth University via Pwllpeiran Uplands Research Centre, Cefn Croes Wind Farm Community Trust Fund, Brechfa Forest Community Wind Farm Trust and the Elan Valley Trust.”

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “There have been many successful projects and I want to congratulate each and every one of them for the important contributions they have made.