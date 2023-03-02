The Cambrian News has helped raise more than £4,000 for Bronglais Hospital by sponsoring last year’s Aberystwyth 10k run.
The proceeds from the event have been awarded to the hospital’s chemotherapy unit appeal.
As well as sponsoring, the Cambrian News also purchased the medals for the winners on the day.
Aberystwyth Promenade was packed full of people on 4 December as 650 runners from across the country attended the run.
The 25th anniversary Aberystwyth 10k is set to go ahead on 10 December this year.
Construction of the hospital’s new chemotherapy day unit is set to begin this summer and be completed about a year later.
A fundraising target of £500,000 for the chemotherapy unit was hit in September last year but the hospital is still appealing for funds. Any excess will go towards supporting those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
It is also expected the cost of construction will increase as energy and general goods prices continue to inflate.
Aberystwyth Athletics Club’s Anita Worthing said: “This was the 24th running of the Aberystwyth 10k and every year we raise money for charity.
“We’ve raised a decent amount and things are getting back to normal after Covid. We were helped this year by a lot of community groups and volunteers.
“The swimming club did the bag drop and the Penparcau Scouts handed out the finish line water and medals.
“This year’s event will be a little bit special as it’s our 25th anniversary.”
Cambrian News editor Mick O’Reilly said: “We were very proud to be involved in the 10k raising money for the chemo unit.
“The 10k has been going on since 1999 – this is the 25th running of it.
“The Cambrian News has been involved since 2010 and I’m delighted that we will continue to be involved and let’s raise lots more money for good local causes.”
More information about this year’s run will be released in the coming months.