“The reality is that I will be before a judge and face legal and statutory oversight if any of our news stories do not meet the highest standard,” Mr O’Reilly said. “Anyone can put anything they like on social media. People come to the Cambrian News because when we speak, we do so with veracity and authority. And that’s why the powers that be - for now - don’t like what we do. This nomination underscores our commitment to journalism that matters.