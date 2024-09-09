Will the Cambrian News retain its title as Welsh Newspaper of the Year? That’s the question staff at the Aberystwyth-based print and digital news outlet are asking as the four finalists were announced this week.
The Cambrian News will be looking to retain its title against the Western Telegraph, the County Times and the Rhyl Journal.
“We are thrilled to be nominated again this year, particularly after winning the Newspaper of the Year title last year,” said Cambrian News Editor Mick O’Reilly. “We take our journalism very seriously and the fact that we are nominated for the second year in a row speaks to our commitment to reporting on the news without fear or favour.
“We do take a lot of flak from armchair critics who question our ability to ruffle feathers and go where they would prefer we did not. Tough. We are committed to holding those in power to account, to asking questions that need to be asked, and to covering west Wales in depth with the limited resources we have at our disposal,” he said.
Local newspapers and websites operate in a challenging environment where rising costs and the growth of social media platforms threaten audience figures.
“The reality is that I will be before a judge and face legal and statutory oversight if any of our news stories do not meet the highest standard,” Mr O’Reilly said. “Anyone can put anything they like on social media. People come to the Cambrian News because when we speak, we do so with veracity and authority. And that’s why the powers that be - for now - don’t like what we do. This nomination underscores our commitment to journalism that matters.
The judges’ decisions will be revealed at the gala Welsh Media Awards banquet in aid of the Journalists’ Charity in Cardiff on 15 November.