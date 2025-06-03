Rhayader’s much-loved Vintage Show returns this summer on Sunday, 13 July, promising a fun-filled day celebrating all things vintage.
Organisers are calling on enthusiasts and collectors to showcase their prized exhibits. Whether it's classic cars, tractors, motorcycles, machinery, or unique vintage memorabilia – all types of entries are welcome.
If you have something special to display and want to be part of this community event, get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 07870 930003.
Rhayader Vintage Club have made the show free to enter as they felt it important to give something back to the community.
Later on in the year the club will also be holding a tractor run on 3 August and the full Moon Tractor run on 4 October.
