The Cambrian News wants to hear from you ( Cambrian News )

Dear Readers,

If there is one certainty in the news business, it is that change is inevitable.

Every week in print, we strive to bring you the best possible package of news, sports, business, arts and entertainment and other items of interest from across mid and north Wales.

I are committed to making the Cambrian News the best newspaper in Wales.

The news team here work hard to ensure that we cover all of the news that matters.

But I suspect we at Cambrian News can do better. That’s why I need your help.

On Tuesday, 17 May at 4pm, I will be hosting a Cambrian News Readers’ Forum live on Facebook.

It’s an opportunity to tell me what you would like to see in the Cambrian News. Are there stories or areas we are missing? How are we doing? And how can we do better?

This is your opportunity to join in and help shape the future of Cambrian News, making it more dynamic, more relevant, more engaged with you, our readers.

We will need to decide how we will meet the challenges faced by the digitial world, where local news and local voices need to be heard above all of the digital noise that exists out there.

I am committed to shaping Cambrian News into a print and digital organisation that remains engaged with the prople of this region and the issues that matter to you. As the Editor, I am fully aware of its magnificent history since it was founded in 1860. But I have a duty to also look to the future. And I need your help to do that.

If you can’t make the Facebook Live event, feel free to email or write to me with your thoughts and opinions.

Are our columnists covering topics that matter to you? Is your community getting enough support or coverage? Are our four editions working for you. Would you be willing to pay for content online? Do you want to see more local video and multimedia content??

Would you be willing to use an app on your phone to read the Cambrian News?

What are we doing right? And wrong?

When it comes to Welsh language content, should we be proving more in our print editions? Is this an area where you might like to see more content — in Welsh only — on our website.

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of shaping our future. The more that participate, the more successful we will be together.

https://fb.me/e/1G012v1tf is the link to the event.

Mick O’Reilly