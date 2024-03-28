There has been snow overnight across the Cambrian News region.
The Met Office forecast for Thursday says it will remain cold today but we won’t see any more snow.
The BBC forecast says we can expect heavy rain to move in from the south. There will be bright spells and frequent, heavy and thundery showers soon after and it could be a windy day.
Tonight will see most clouds and showers move off to the northeast early. It will turn drier later with clear spells developing. More clouds and showers will develop from the southwest toward dawn.
So enjoy the blue skies and snow while it lasts.