A familiar face returns to Cardigan’s Mwldan on Friday, 9 May.
At 7.30pm James Phelan presents his captivating new magic show, The Dreamer
Having previously amazed audiences there with The Greatest Magician in 2022 and 2023, Mwldan staff can't wait to see the magic he'll bring to the stage this time.
James, who famously jammed the BBC switchboard after he correctly predicted the lottery, returns from his unprecedented, sell out 300 date theatre tour with this new show, which promises to leave you aching with laughter and dizzy in disbelief.
Unlike anything you've seen before. Don't miss it.
Tickets are available now, including a VIP. meet and greet experience with James, an exclusive close-up show before the main event and signed merchandise.