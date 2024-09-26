We take pride in the work of our journalists here at Cambrian News. That’s why we are thrilled this week to learn that Reporter Debbie Luxon has been shortlisted for a prestigious national journalism award.
Debbie has been announced as one of the six finalists in the Young Journalist of the Year category in the annual Society of Editor’s annual awards.
Her nomination is based on her extensive feature and investigative reporting skills with the judges particular impressed with her work detailing the death of Carol Kovacs in Aberystwyth harbour in June and how that was part of a huge homelessness issue facing our region. Her work on uncovering waiting times for cancer treatments also was a cornerstone.
It’s the first time a Cambrian News writer has received such a nomination.
“We will be waiting with great anticipation to see if Debbie can bring this accolade home to west Wales,” said Mick O’Reilly, the Editor of Cambrian News. “We never shy away from telling the awkward or difficult stories and this nomination underscores our commitment here to quality local journalism.”
The awards will be presented at a gala banquet in London on 12 November. They recognise excellence in UK broadcast, online and print journalism, and nominees in other categories include the BBC, ITV, the Sunday Times and the Daily Mail.
Debbie said: "I'm chuffed to be shortlisted for my local news work. I care about my work very deeply and believe in the importance of what local news can do for communities, freedom of speech and democracy, so hopefully some of that comes through in what I do. Wishing all the finalists the very best for November!"
Scott Wood, the Managing Director for Tindle Newspapers said: “I am delighted that Debbie has been recognised for her coverage of issues such as homelessness and cancer waiting times.
“These affect many people and are local issues that need highlighting, which we believe only local brands such as Cambrian News are able to do successfully. We get close to those that are affected, enabling them to share their stories. To be amongst the finalists is great achievement.”
Last month, Cambrian News was again nominated as the Newspaper of the Year award in Wales and it currently holds that accolade.