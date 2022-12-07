‘Hard cases make bad laws,’ unfortunately, and while I truly have the greatest sympathy for Louisa Eastland’s situation, many experiences in countries who have legalised euthanasia, including Canada (with a general lifestyle not that different to our own), are extremely concerning. Such legislation all too rapidly becomes a slippery slope and, once the killing of disabled people becomes accepted, the next move is to say that all disabled lives are worthless, and the killing escalates such that on occasion a person has been medically killed without the permission of next of kin; and even, in extreme cases, without a clear mandate to do so from the patient themselves. Defenceless older people become actually frightened to go into hospital as a result; tragically, eugenics is never as far away as we might like to think.