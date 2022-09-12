Cambrian rail line community aid fund launched
A SCHEME to help alleviate social isolation for people living near the Cambrian railway line is accepting new applications.
Following the success of the previous grant scheme, the Cambrian Railway Partnership are delighted to announce the opening of this year’s Community Support Fund.
The scheme is being administered by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), and is being delivered in partnership with Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO), Mantell Gwynedd, Community Resource Shropshire and PAVO.
Grants of up to £1,500 are available for community projects that alleviate social isolation and/or improve health and wellbeing.
Stuart Williams, chair of the Cambrian Railway Partnership said: “The Cambrian Railway partnership is delighted to launch our Community Support Fund, which expands on the successful resilience fund we offered in 2021.
“We hope to be able to support many organisations local to the Cambrian Line from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth, and Machynlleth to Pwllheli, to alleviate social isolation and generally improve people’s health and wellbeing”
The fund is open to constituted community groups, charities and CICs. Groups must be based within a 10km/6mile radius of the Cambrian Main Line/Cambrian Coast Line. The grant will fund new or existing activities that meet the objectives of the scheme. Deadline for applications is midday, Friday, 14 October.
