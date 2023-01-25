New Quay Camera Club was delighted to have been invited to host the prestigious annual Welsh Photographic Federation Memorial Trophy in the Memorial Hall last Sunday.
Members of the federation had been invited to submit images for thee individual competitions, each of which were organised and run by WPF, with worthy winners emerging from across the whole of Wales.
A considerable amount of hard work was undertaken in organising and preparing for this national event, by members of the New Quay Camera Club, to ensure it was the success it proved to be.
