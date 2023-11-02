A Facebook page has been set up calling for repairs to made to a popular promenade.
Save Tywyn Beach (Neptune Road) Promenade was set up just four days ago and already has 361 members.
The page is described as a "campaign page to demand the repair of Tywyn Promenade (Neptune Road)".
Earlier this week Tywyn Town Council reported issues with the promenade. A post on their Facebook page said: "The main slab at the slipway has collapsed further during the recent high tides.
"Members of the public are asked to follow the signage and to keep away from the area until full risk assessments have been undertaken." A further post said: "Following reports of further damage to the slipway by Neptune, Gwynedd Council have now closed a section of the promenade." With the situation is likely to worsen in the winter storms, residents and businessowners are concerned that the promenade will fall into a further state of disrepair and are calling on the Gwynedd Council to do something.
David Bates told the Cambrian News: "The maintenance of the sea wall and promenade lie with the local authority, Gwynedd Council in this instance.
"I have a holiday caravan nearby and no longer have access to the beach or coastal path."
Gwynedd Council has been asked to comment.